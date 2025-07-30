Comedian Thais Bonatti was cycling to work when the horror crash took place.

Young comedian Thais Bonatti was tragically killed whilst cycling on her way to work. According to reports, she was killed when a retired judge Fernando Augusto Fontes Rodrigues Junior allegedly ran Thais over whilst driving a truck in Araçatuba, Brazil.

The Sun reported that “According to a police report, Rodrigues — a former civil court judge who is now a practicing lawyer — had just left a nightclub with the woman, believed to be a sex worker.

“Surveillance footage allegedly showed her nude and trying to get off his lap when the vehicle came to a stop near a supermarket.”

Rose Santos paid tribute to Thais Bonatti on Facebook and wrote: “What a sad day… Thai… You were light, talented, you made me smile many times when I was sad… You supported me when my father passed away, you were a close friend… will carry you in my heart forever. Thais Bonatti.”

Lais Santos wrote: “Justice for Thais Bonatti!!! A caring, young, warrior woman that I had the opportunity to meet briefly and had her life taken by a drunk “judge” with a naked woman on his lap and left with 40 thousand fees in his picket, who will never pay the life of this young woman!!!”

Thais Bonatti was on her way to work at a restaurant when the horror crash took place. She was rushed to the hospital and underwent two surgeries but succumbed to her injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, “Rodrigues smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech when cops approached him, the police report stated.

“He was charged with manslaughter and released Friday after paying 40,000 Brazilian reals (around $7,150) in bail.”