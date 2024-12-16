Dominique Brown reportedly died of an allergic reaction at a Christmas food event.

Dominique Brown was at a BoxLunch event on December 9 when she died after reportedly suffering from an allergic reaction. The Daily Mail reported that “Numerous influencers who were present at the scene said the item she ate was unmarked and she had allegedly been told that the food item did not contain the ingredient she was allergic to before suffering the reaction.”

Dominique Brown, who was the co-creator of the BlackGirlDisney Instagram account was only 34 years old when she tragically passed away. BoxLunch has now shared a post about Dominique Brown on their Instagram which read: “Dominique Brown created a community of love, joy, and representation. We are devastated by her sudden and tragic passing. She was a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective and brought joy to all whose lives she touched.

“As we've shared with the media, the BoxLunch Collective members, and everyone else we have been in contact with, we will do everything possible to support Dominique's family, her loved ones, the Collective, and our team members during this painful time.”

“We are providing grief counseling services to the BoxLunch Collective, BoxLunch team,and others directly affected by this tragedy. We are also in the process of conducting an investigation into the tragic circumstances of her passing, which occurred at a BoxLunch event hosted at a venue in Los Angeles. We have not yet received the information we requested from the operators of the event venue to get an accurate and detailed account of the night. As we learn more, we plan to share this information with Dominique’s family.

“While we know that there are no words or actions that will fully anyone’;s pain, we will do all we can to honor Dominique."

On the day before she passed away, Dominique Brown shared a clip of herself on Instagram visiting a Disney store.