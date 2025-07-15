UFC star Conor McGregor has broken his silence on social media after “nudes” allegations surfaced from rapper Azealia Banks.

Instead of defending himself from the allegations, Conor McGregor chose to slip into birthday mode instead. The former UFC champion celebrated his 37th birthday with a simple social media post: "Happy birthday to me!".

This was just hours after rapper Azealia Banks accused him of sending unsolicited nude photos and threatening her into silence. Banks shared two explicit mirror selfie screenshots, claiming McGregor sent them via direct message - describing the moment as "sexual harassment."

Accompanying one photo was a bizarre image of McGregor's genitals wrapped around a dumbbell, captioned "Lifting weights," along with a chilling warning: "Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught." In a follow-up post, she added: “Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer dick then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f***ing sunscreen damn.”

The post with the alleged nudes have been removed from X, formerly Twitter, due to violating rules. Instead of refuting the allegations, McGregor chose a different direction - posting a celebratory birthday message.

One user responded to his post saying: “I respect your ability to pretend like everything is normal.“ Another added: “So we aren’t going to talk about the elephant in the room, huh?”.

The incident comes just days after McGregor was photographed kissing a bikini-clad woman on a Florida beach - a woman who was not his long-term fiancée Dee Devlin. As reported by The Sun, the Irish MMA fighter was seen cosying up to the unidentified brunette in Fort Lauderdale, laying out towels, placing his hand on her leg, and relaxing with her for several hours. The couple reportedly jetted in via watercraft and were unfazed by surrounding beachgoers.

The 36-year-old has been engaged to Devlin since 2020, and the couple share four children together. Despite previous public displays of affection and a shared family life on social media, McGregor has faced multiple allegations and controversies over the years, including a civil trial in 2023 where he was found liable for assaulting a woman and ordered to pay over £200,000 in damages.