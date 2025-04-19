Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has revealed the horror injuries he sustained in a near-death experience at his California home.

The iconic 90s Aussie singer, who topped the charts across the globe alongside bandmate Daniel Jones in the late 90s, took to Instagram to share images of his heavily swollen face as he recovers from a horror collapse. Hayes collapsed at his home in Santa Monica, California last month.

In the post, he explained that he was left with a broken jaw and shattered teeth following his collapse, which is still under investigation. He said in the caption of his Instagram post: “On March 17, 2 months to the day after my Mother passed away, I had a terrible accident. I’ve been trying to keep it private but my lengthy recovery period means it’s easier to admit the truth.

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has revealed that he has been left with brutal injuries after a near-death experience that saw him collapse at his California home. | Getty Images

“I lost consciousness - I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time. The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered.

“I’m so lucky that I was found, and taken to the amazing team at the emergency room of St John’s Providence in Santa Monica, where they acted quickly. I could have died if I landed in a different position.

The musician, 52, revealed that his medical team “scanned for and ruled our heart issues” and also did the same for neurological issues. He also revealed that surgeons inserted a titanium brace into his jaw and his mouth was wired shut for at least eight weeks.

Hayes added that before the incident, he had been experiencing light headedness and was prone to fainting, saying: “I have an amazing cardiologist and oral surgeon and we are trying to work out how and why I have been fainting.

“So far my heart is normal, my arteries are normal and I don’t have a brain tumor or anything that could cause the accident. No judgement to those who partake but I do not take drugs or drink alcohol - this was a complete shock. But we are still investigating.”

He explained that his reason for opening up about the episode was to explain to fans why he may be “out of action for some time” as he continued on the “long road to rehabbing my jaw function and then of course replacing my shattered teeth”.

He added: “I love you folks. I’m so grateful to be alive and every day I’m getting stronger. I’m almost one month post surgery now and I’m only just starting to feel better. I

“I’m so grateful to my loved ones for coming to my rescue and to the doctors and nurses who have treated me with such care. After surviving a brutal divorce, losing my Mother, finding out my father died and then this I have had moments of deep sadness. But I am a survivor and I’ll come back strong.”