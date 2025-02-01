Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Iga Obrycka was the General Manager of Barstool in Nashville, USA, which is owned by businessman and media personality Dave Portnoy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Portnoy paid tribute to his colleague Iga Obrycka on X and wrote: “More sad news in Barstool Family. We suddenly lost Iga Obrycka this week. Iga basically ran our Bar group for us. If you ever went to Barstool Nashville you probably saw her there. I would have hired her for any position she wanted at our company because she was that smart and driven. Just incredibly sad news and another cruel reminder not to take a minute for granted. RIP Iga.”

Following Dave Portnoy’s tribute on X, one user wrote: “Keeping Iga’s close friends and family in my thoughts. Rest in peace to an awesome human,” whilst another wrote: “Sorry to hear that. Nashville will miss her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barstool Nashville also paid tribute to Iga on their Instagram. Along with sharing a photograph of her, the tribute read: “We lost the leader, heart, and soul of Barstool Nashville, Iga Obrycka. Our heart goes out to her family, those that she was born into and those of us she chose to be in her life. There will never be another like her and she will be with us always.

“At the right time, we will hold a celebration of life that we hope she’ll look down on and smile, and you are all welcome.

“Rest easy Iga. Your memory will live on forever.”

According to People magazine, “Obrycka is from Poland and came to the United States in the early 2000s "with an unrelenting passion to restart her life and make her dreams a reality," her obituary reads. She moved to Nashville, where she became "one of the strong pillars of the business community."