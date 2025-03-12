A Hollyoaks and Holby City star has been rushed to hospital after waking up “in absolute agony”.

David Ames, who played headteacher Carter Shepherd on the Channel 4 soap between 2023 and 2024, shared an update with his social media followers which showed he had been taken to hospital after a medical emergency.

He said in the update on Instagram Stories: “Waking up in absolute agony with possible kidney stones is not how I planned to start my day... but here we are!”

Alongside the caption, David, who is also known for his long-running role as Dominic Copeland in medical drama Holby City, shared an image of a cannula which had been fitted in his arm for blood tests and other fluids.

David also joked about his suppository medication and water soluble lubricating jelly in another post, saying: “Didn’t even buy me a drink…”

It wasn’t clear how long the TV star remained in hospital, but his spirits were high as he later thanked followers and fans for donating to his London Marathon fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now.

David, who will run the famous race on April 27, said: "I'm so moved by your messages of support and donations. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."