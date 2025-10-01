David Beckham is rubbing his hands all the way to the bank after his business empire make record profits - earning him a staggering pay-out of £26 million.

The England football legend may have found fame on the pitch but long after he stopped playing, his income is increasing thanks to his media, fashion and sports brands.

And if it feels like his face has been popping up all over the place in recent months, the money trail proves that you are correct. The £26m pay-out is a sweet addition to David and Victoria Beckham’s combined net worth with The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 put at £500 million.

The former sportsman and businessman embarked on new ventures during 2024 including health supplements and a brand partnership with Stella Artois.

DRJB Holdings, the holding company combining all his brands, reported an underlying pre-tax profit of 44.9 million US dollars (£33.2 million) for 2024, a surge of 24% on the previous year.

Revenues edged up marginally to 92.3 million dollars for the year (£68.3 million).

The group is jointly owned by Sir David’s company Footwork Productions and US consumer giant Authentic Brands Group which invested in the business in 2022.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham meet the King | Getty Images

The company’s accounts show that it paid out dividends to shareholders amounting to 52.5 million US dollars (£38.8 million) in 2024, as well as 23.1 million dollars (£17.1 million) paid after the end of the financial year.

It is understood that Sir David, through Footwork Productions’s 45% ownership of DRJB Holdings, received a roughly £26 million pay-out.

Last year, he raked in more than £28 million from dividends shared out from the business enterprises.

The ex-England footballer’s sprawling empire includes Studio 99, which produced the Beckham series for Netflix and a documentary about his wife Victoria which is due for release on the same platform next week.

He has also struck a multi-year design partnership with fashion brand Boss, with the launch of a David Beckham menswear collection earlier this year.

Other business ventures in 2024 included entering the health and wellness sector with the launch of IM8 Health, a daily supplements brand co-founded by Sir David.

Sir David, who was given a knighthood this year for services to sport and charity, also signed partnerships with beer brand Stella Artois and household appliances brand Shark Ninja in 2024.