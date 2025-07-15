Social media users say they “don’t feel sorry” for Conor McGregor’s wife, Dee Devlin, as she “continues to show support” for him despite “nudes” and kissing mystery woman.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dee Devlin reposted multiple romantic photos of herself and Conor McGregor on her Instagram story yesterday morning (Monday 14 July), shortly after Azealia Banks DMs were leaked. The rapper shared screenshots of X (formerly Twitter) direct messages allegedly sent by the former UFC champion. In the tweets, Banks accused McGregor of sending her “crooked dick pics” and attempting to threaten her into silence.

“How you gonna send a bitch some crooked dick pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA nig** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM,” she wrote, attaching two full-frontal mirror selfies of McGregor, one captioned “Lifting weights” and the other accompanied by a threatening message: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged nudes of Conor McGregor have since been deleted from X as it violates the social media platform’s rules. Social media users have strongly criticised the UFC star’s wife as she “continues to show support” for him.

Social media users say they “don’t feel sorry” for Conor McGregor’s wife, Dee Devlin, as she “continues to show support” for him despite “nudes” and kissing mystery woman. (Photo: @deedevlin1/Instagram) | @deedevlin1/Instagram

One user said: “She’s supported him after he was found guilty of rape. What did you expect of her. She’s desperate and has no self worth.“ Another said: “I don't feel sorry for Dee Devlin. I do for Conor McGregor’s kids. Like one day they are going to grow up and say damn dad was a weirdo and treated mom like a dumbass. But hey she's cool with it.“

A third commented: “She's a clear enabler. She stands by her man while her man terrorizes half the globe like a coked out Tasmanian Devil. She loves the money. She loves the fame. And she loves the monster that is Conor McGregor.”

Dee Devlin also put on a united front and posted a series of photos of herself and the fighter beaming together after Conor McGregor was pictured kissing a mystery woman on a beach in Florida. McGregor's long-time fiancee appeared to brush it off as she took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dee Devlin shared a post on her Instagram story from a fan account which read: "Happy Birthday to the person who always keeps Dee entertained and makes her smile. Last year Conor McGregor was found liable of assaulting a woman.

Devlin left court with him after a civil trial heard how McGregor, 36, was accused of “brutally raping and battering” Nikki Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel in south Dublin in 2018. The MMA fighter said he had consensual sex with Hand, but the jury decided in her favour - with the court awarding the accuser damages of just over £200,000.

Devlin was spotted holding the UFC star's hand as they faced a swarm of photographers and has stayed with him since. The pair have been engaged since 2020, and the couple share four children together.