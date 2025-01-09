Derrick Ward dead at 62: Beloved NBC news reporter has passed away. Photo: NBC Washington | NBC Washington

News reporter Derrick Ward’s deatth was announced by NBC4 Washington which is the station where he worked

NBC4 Washington paid tribute to Derrick Ward on Instagram and wrote: “Derrick Ward, a member of the News4 family, died Tuesday following complications from recent cardiac arrest. He was 62.

“A native of the District of Columbia, Derrick grew up in Marshall Heights and the H Street Corridor in Northeast. He lived through the 1968 riots and documented his experiences on News4 as part of the station's 40th anniversary coverage. Derrick attended HD Woodson High School and the University of Maryland.

“After working at local radio stations, he moved to television news. First, in Buffalo, before returning to DC in 2006 to work at NBC4.”

Derrick Wards’s family also posted a statement which was shared on NBC4 Washington’s Instagram which read: “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Derrick Ward, Sr., on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, following complications from a recent cardiac arrest. Derrick has been an inspiration and cherished member of our family and his hometown community, as a longtime reporter at News4 Washington, and previously WTOP Radio. As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives. Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly.

We ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time, and we extend our gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

Details regarding his memorial service will be shared in the coming days.

The Ward, Rampersad, and Sermons Families.”

Mark Segraves, a reporter on NBC Washington, paid tribute to Derrick Ward on Instagram and wrote: “Heartbroken at the loss of a great friend and colleague. Derrick Ward was a brilliant writer and journalist who loved reporting on his hometown. Derrick was also a fabulous musician who loved jumping up on stage with his friends. R-I-P brother, we’ll take it from here.”