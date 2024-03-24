Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor’s funeral is set to take place on Tuesday 28 March. Robin Windsor was found dead inside a London hotel and his dance company, Burn The Floor announced the news on Facebook. “The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor-who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for twenty years- including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

The tribute went on to say that “His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a voids in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Robin Windsor appeared as a Strictly Come Dancing professional from 2010 until 2014 and competed in four seasons, his dance partners included Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden, Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley.

Robin Windsor was forced to leave Strictly Come Dancing after a slipped disc left him paralysed for four days. When news broke of his death, Strictly professional Amy Dowden said on the Lorraine show that “He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was. He made the whole room light up. I loved watching him perform. I went to watch im recently in ‘Come What May’ in Wolverhampton with me friends. He was just phenomenal. It’s been a big shock and caused a big impact. He will always remain part of the Strictly family.”

Robin Windsor’s funeral will take place in Ipswich on Tuesday 28 March. The Daily Mail reported that “Stars from the world of ballroom dancing will say a final farewell to Strictly dancer Robin Windsor on Tuesday - and mourners have been asked to bring along a rainbow umbrella. The funeral, which is to be held in his hometown of Ipswich, will be a ‘colourful celebration of his life’ and will feature ‘emotional and beautiful dance performances.”

Although details of his death have not been revealed, Robin Windsor did speak openly about his menthal health struggles. His former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Kristina Rihanoff wrote on Instagram that “There is no words to express the pain and devastation.

“Robin wasn’t just my dance partner, he was a friend and together we shared endless experiences from our careers highlights to hitting rock bottom of rejection.

“Many of you, who went to see his farewell tour, know perfectly well that he spoke very openly about his mental health struggles and thoughts of a suicide.

“I’m sure it was devastating for anyone who [loves] Robin to hear something like that, but those thoughts were in his head for quite many years and it’s so deeply sad that he felt that he is better [in] another place rather than stay here.