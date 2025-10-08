‘Diddy’ David Hamilton had both an affair and a fling with a sex worker.

BBC Radio legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton’ has opened up about having an affair behind his first wife’s back and also a fling with a sex worker. David ‘Diddy’ Hamilton married first wife Sheila Moore when he was 24 in 1962 and the couple had two children, Jane and David Jr.

In an interview with Best magazine, ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton said: "I was happily married. Until I fell in love with someone else.

"I went to meet her at Liverpool Street station. She was sitting on her suitcase wearing a fur coat, which she told me later she’d borrowed.

"I just looked at her and thought, wow. I think if anything spoils a marriage, it’s children. Suddenly, the man is taking a back seat.

“Then he meets someone young free and single and thinks, 'Crikey, I could go back to that happy state I was in before.'"

Disc jockey David Hamilton is a British radio presenter. Since his broadcasting career began in 1959, Hamilton has hosted over 12,000 radio shows and more than 1,000 TV shows. He is usually known as 'Diddy David Hamilton' which was a name given to him by comedian Ken Dodd.(Photo by George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

‘Diddy’ David Hamilton also revealed to Best magazine that "My wife found out because I talked about Roz a lot. I was head over heels. I left my wife and children, and we lived together for four years."

As well as talking about his affair, ‘Diddy’ David revealed to Best magazine about the fling he had with a sex worker after his first marriage ended and before meeting his second wife. ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton said: “She asked if I would open her new shop, and how much I’d charge. I said '£500’.

"She told me she charged £100 for her services, so 'If you give me five I’ll give you one.'

"That sounded fair, so I collected the first one that evening.

"I thought that would be it. But we’d become very fond of each other.

"She was still working at the club and I was getting in too deep."

In 1993, ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton married his second wife, Dreena, an aerobics teacher. ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton, who is now 87, is still with Dreena and told Best magazine that “Dreena is the wind beneath my wings. One of the reasons it works is she doesn’t take any c**p from me!"