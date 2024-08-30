Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to reports, Matt Lauer’s daughter Romy was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident that took place over July Fourth weekend in the Hamptons.

Romy Lauer is the daughter of Annette Roque and former TV host Matt Lauer who was fired from NBC following allegations of sexual assault in the workplace. According to Page Six, “Matt Lauer’s daughter Romy, 20, crashed her car into a fence and a sign in the Hamptons over July Fourth weekend, Page Six has learned — but the college student left her licence plate behind for local cops to find.

“Multiple sources tell Page Six that the plate on Romy’s Jeep Wrangler fell off in the fender-bender, allowing Southampton Town police to ID the former “Today” host’s daughter.”

It has now been reported that Romy Lauer has been issued with a summons for leaving the accident scene, she is believed to be represented by top attorney, Edward Burke, who also defended her father and his previous clients have included pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

Romy Lauer is studying finance at the University of Miami and is dating Spanish ace, Antonio Pratt. Romy Lauer has over 9000 followers on Instagram. One fan commented on her Instagram in relation to the incident and said: “Typical Lauer behaviour- run away and pretend it didn’t happen.” Romy Lauer responded to the comment and said: “hi-not gonna go into technicalities, but I am doing everything to take responsibility for my actions. It truly was an accident and please don’t believe everything you see on the internet:).”

Matt Lauer and his ex wife Annette Roque are also parents to Jack, 23, and Thijs, 17, the couple split after he was fired and their divorce was finalised in 2019.

In April 2024, US Weekly reported that Matt Lauer might be planning a comeback and a source told them that “He’s started to talk to people.” The source also said that “He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim.”