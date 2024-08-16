Sofia Vergara is keen to reprise her ‘Modern Family’ role, but has one ask of a co-star. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty

Sofia Vergara has ‘begged’ her ‘Modern Family’ co-star Ed O’Neill, who is 78, ‘not to die’ so they can do a reboot of the popular show.

The American sitcom first hit screens in 2009, and became a huge hit with viewers. It aired for 11 seasons before finishing in 2020.

The show followed the lives of three diverse family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles, United States. They are all interrelated and bonded through their patriarch, O’Neill’s character Jay Pritchett - so he is a crucial member of the cast.

The series not only won the hearts of fans, but also a total of 22 Emmy Awards throughout its 11 year run. Its success also saw Vergara, who played O’Neill’s oncreen wife Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, become the highest paid actor on US television.

Vergara is keen to revisit her role four years after the series came to an end, but has joked that there is one thing that definitely needs to happen for that to be a possibility.

Referring to O’Neill, she told Variety magazine: “I always joke with him. Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!”

The actress also revealed that after watching O’Neill in the recent mini-series ‘Clipped’, in which he plays L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling, she joked with him: “You look old.”

Speaking further about her love for ‘Modern Family’, she went on in the interview to say that she would “die to be on that set” again. Giving her thoughts on how the show could progress, she added: “It’d be so much fun. A TV movie maybe?”

Vergara’s comments come after her and O’Neill’s co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Jay’s son Mitchell Pritchett, sent fans of the sitcom into a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram post earlier this year.

Sharing a photo from the Dunphy house on his Instagram stories, he captioned the post: ‘Haven’t seen this view in a while.’ Many ‘Modern Family’ viewers then naturally began to speculate that a reboot could be about to happen. Nothing further has come to light about this, however.