Dr Kelly Powers was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2020 and although she went into remission, it returned in 2024.

Dr Kelly Powers will be best remembered as a physician and surgeon who was also a commentator for Fox News. According to an online obituary for her, “She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went. Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others. She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities. Kelly was an accomplished doctor and surgeon who held several spotlights on TV and magazines. Most important to her was her family.”

When Dr Kelly Powers went through treatment, she was pregnant with her son Bennett, who is three. People magazine reported that “She referred to herself as “the luckiest unlucky girl” after her cancer went into remission, and she also joked about how her treatment left her with the same haircut as her newborn son.”

American television personality Meghan McCain who lost her father, former United States Senator, John McCain to glioblastoma, paid tribute to Dr Kelly Powers on X and wrote: “Sending so much love, light and prayers to Dr. Powers family and loved ones.” She also said: . “Glioblastoma is pure, unadulterated evil that no person or family should go through. My family is here if you need anything.”

Dr Kelly Powers is survived by her husband Steven Doll and her son, Bennett. Dr Kelly Powers completed her residency at Georgetown and the Boston University School of Medicine and had studied at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

When is Dr Kelly Power’s funeral?

According to the online obituary, Dr Kelly Power’s funeral is taking place on Friday, December 6 at 11 am at Tower Hill Church which is in Red Bank, a borough in New Jersey. A burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown, which is also in New Jersey.