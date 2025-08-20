French streamer Raphaël Graven, also known as Jean Pormanove, died live on air.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation has been opened into the death of French streamer Raphaël Graven, also known as Jean Pormanove. The prosecutor’s office in Nice, in the south of France, is looking into the cause of his death and an autopsy has reportedly been ordered.

Le Monde reported that “The 46-year-old former soldier was regularly beaten and abused by two other influencers during livestreams.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“According to footage shared on social media, the other participants in the livestream noticed Graven had died while they were lying down and cut the broadcast at that moment.”

Why have Drake and Adin Ross agreed to fund funeral services for streamer Jean Pormanove, who is Adin Ross? From left to right: Drake and Adin Ross. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to Jean Pormanove on his Instagram and one fan wrote: “We will miss you so much jp, my son and I are following you. and your death saddens us greatly,” whilst another said:”Your torture is over, you can finally rest. Peace to your soul JP the goat 🕊️❤️.”

Sarah El Haïry, France's High Commissioner for Children took to X and wrote: “I learned of the death of the streamer #jeanpormanove . Horrifying.

“Platforms have a huge responsibility to regulate online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to be extremely vigilant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been reported that Drake and Adin Ross have agreed to fund the funeral services for Jean Pormanove. Following the news of Jean Pormanove’s death, American internet personality and online streamer Adin Ross shared an emotional response to his death and said: “This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was a part of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with Drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs , this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family ♥️ 🙏.”

TMZ has reported that “Adin announced he'd convened with Drake, and they'll be paying for Jean's funeral services. The two have paired up for fun charity streams in the past, so the move is par for the course.”