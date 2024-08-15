Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dua Lipa’s workout and diet routine revealed if you want to get her enviable figure this summer.

Dua Lipa’s notoriety has skyrocketed since she released her first single New Love in 2015. As well as winning several Grammy awards, a duet with pop legend Elton John and a brand partnership with Versace the singer has one of the most enviable figures in the music industry.

You only have to glance at her Instagram account to see the singer, 28, sharing pics of her washboard abs, perfectly toned legs and derriere. Thankfully the New Rules singer has been open and honest about her gruelling workout and diet routine.

Ahead of her World Tour Dua Lipa spoke to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their Dish from Waitrose podcast. The singer revealed that preparation for her tour starts six months prior to the first concert performance. Dua explained: “It's like rehearsals, no drinking, working out, just back-to-back preparing for all the shows to come.”

How to get Dua Lipa enviable figure - workout routine

Dua Lipa’s trainer Peter MacIver previously shared the singer's gruelling workout routine. Speaking to Women’s Health he explained that Dua spends three to four times a week working for about an hour, focusing on cardio, weights and daily yoga. This is the routine you need to follow to get the pop stars stunning figure:

Workout 1

20 mins hill sprints

40 mins full-body body-weight workout

Workout 2

20 mins hill sprints

40 min full-body workout using equipment (balls, bands, bars)

Workout 3

20 min hill sprints

40 min full-body bodyweight workout with focus on balance and agility

The popstar has been practising yoga for over nine years and also does a 30 minute yoga routine daily to help improve her core muscles.

How to get Dua Lipa’s enviable figure - diet routine

Dua Lipa reportedly has a team of nutritionists that help plan her meals prioritising protein rich foods which includes plenty of steak and eggs as well as fruit and vegetables but no bread.

In the podcast Dua also revealed to Nick Grimshaw the two items she completely avoids when training. She said: “There’s no drinking [alcohol]” adding that she “can't have hot sauce." Both of which can cause acid reflux and no good for her vocal chords.

All you need to do to get Dua Lipa’s body is spend over an hour in the gym, 30 mins daily yoga, eat a protein based diet and absolutely no alcohol. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

