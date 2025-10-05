Former Premier League star Eljero Elia cheated death after being involved in a four-car crash.

The ex-Southampton winger £270k Lamborghini Urus reportedly collided with three other cars on the main carriageway of the A4 motorway close to Leiden, Holland. The police have stated that no one was left with a serious injury, but two drivers were taken to the station.

Elia, 38, was also taken away in a police van with another man for questioning over the incident. The horror crash is claimed to have happened at 9.45pm on Saturday night.

Elia has spoken to Omreop West about the incident and claimed that his car skidded after trying to stop. He said: "I was driving in a stretch that's normally quiet around that time.

"Suddenly, I saw the traffic in front of me brake and come to a standstill. I tried to brake, but I skidded."

Elia also revealed what he said while he was questioned by the police after the crash. He added: "I told them [the police] what happened and then I went home."

Local media claims the drivers of two of the vehicles that collided were arrested and taken in for tests. Reports claim that the cops want to see if "alcohol" could have been a factor in the collision.

Elia joined Southampton on loan in January 2015 and went on to make 17 appearances for the club, scoring twice. The Saints refused to take up the option to make his move permanent and he returned to his parent club Werder Bremen.

The Dutchman also played for the likes of Juventus, Feyenoord, FC Twente and ADO Den Haag. He also earned 30 caps for the Dutch national team and scored against Scotland and Hungary.

He announced his retirement from football in 2022 after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle.