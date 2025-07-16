Harry Potter actor Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film franchise, drove 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of 31 July 2024. The 35-year-old, who is now a student, was made to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Watson already had nine points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred, the court heard. A driver can be banned, typically for a six-month period, if they accumulate 12 or more penalty points on their licence within three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Watson did not attend the five-minute hearing. The actor rose to fame after playing Hermione, one of the titular character’s best friends, in all eight of the Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011.

As an adult, she had high-profile roles in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Separately, Zoe Wanamaker, who starred alongside Watson in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – the first film in the series – was also banned from driving for six months during a hearing at the same court on Wednesday.

The court heard she was caught speeding on 7 August 2024 on the M4 in Newbury, Berkshire. The 76-year-old drove her blue Volvo at 46mph in a 40mph limit, the court heard.

Wanamaker, who like Watson already had nine points on her licence, was also fined £1,044 and banned for six months. She also did not attend the short hearing.