Erin Bates went into septic shock after giving birth to her seventh child.

Erin Bates gave birth to her seventh child on August 25, but it was a very difficult labour. Her husband Chad shared an update after the birth of their son Henry Blythe on Instagram and wrote: “After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived.

“Henry Blythe was born August 25th. 💙

“Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications.

“We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy. 💙”

After sharing a video that Henry was back in his mother Erin’s arms, Chad then shared a more worrying update and said: “We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the prayers and support you have given on our behalf. It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world.

“He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness. We had asked for prayer for recovery for Erin due to complications. Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births.

Erin Bates latest news: Fans react to husband Chad’s new Instagram post, what has he said? Photo: chad_erinpaine/Instagram | chad_erinpaine/Instagram

“She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike. We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain.

“Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers. We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world. We are holding onto God’s promises. -Chad.”

Chad then gave fans a further update and said: “I have so many mixed emotions as I share this.

Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure. Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears.

“She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious. As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering.

“I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend. The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

A couple of days ago, Chad gave a more positive update and showed a video of Erin with Henry. He wrote: “With tears in our eyes, we are praising the Lord that we are on the road to recovery. ❤️‍🩹 Your prayers have definitely touched heaven. 🙏🏻”

Since the update, fans have been anxiously waiting for a further update and Chad has now provided them with one. Chad said: “Recovery is not fast or easy, but we are deeply thankful for every small step forward. 💕 It has completely broken my heart to watch my Erin walk through such pain, yet to see her lifting her voice in praise to the Lord in the midst of it has been nothing short of inspiring.

“Her kindness and gratefulness she demonstrates to those taking care of her is nothing short of Christ in her. She has been a light wherever she goes.

“Yesterday, Erin was transferred to a new hospital where a team of doctors is working together to help her improve. The nurses have been so compassionate and have become like family to us.

“We miss our babies more than words can say, and we are so grateful for each prayer, message, and act of kindness from those who have reached out during this time. Your love is carrying us. 🤍.”

In response, one fan wrote: “Watching Chad pray over her is so touching. Continually lifting all of you to our Heavenly Father ❤️,” whilst another said: “Erin you are in my thoughts and prayers everyday. Chad , thank you for your updates. I will continue to pray for you and your family. 💖🙏💕🙏.”

On her birthday in May, Chad Bates shared a black and white photograph of the couple and wrote: “I love you. Happy birthday, sweetheart. ❤️I am so thankful for you; words cannot describe it.

“You are so special—a light in a dark place, a rose in a thorny patch, a sun beam on a rainy day, a fresh breeze in summer's heat, a warm hug on a cold day, a wonderful person in a weary world.People who know you, both near and far, are better because of you.

“You choose others over self, giving instead of taking, caring instead of callousness, love over selfishness, truth over lies.I love you, Erin, and I love EVERYTHING about you.You make the world a better place.You make ME a better person.happy birthday to my BEST friend.Love always, forever, Chad...your fella 🥰😘.”