Cinematographer Ernie Vincze, who also worked on shows such as Waterloo Road, Jeeves and Wooster and Robin Hood, was best known for his work on Doctor Who as Director of Photography.

Russell T Davies took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Ernie Vincze and said: “Ernie Vincze (1942-2024). Wonderful Ernie! He was our DOP on Series 1 & 2 of Doctor Who, back in 2005, lighting the whole of S1 himself! And what a lovely man. Always smiling, always happy to see you. Freezing nights on The Empty Child, mad ambition on The Parting of the Ways… and there was Ernie, smiling! Hungarian-born, he had hell of a career, working on Escape from Sobibor, and with Madonna on Shanghai Surprise. And we must’ve looked like squawking chickens to him in those first weeks, but he smiled, and helped us, and we loved him. Night, Ernie, thanks darling. #doctorwho ♥️”

According to the Radio Times, Ernie Vincze who was born in Hungary, “was director of photography on all 13 episodes of the first season of Doctor Who's 2005 reboot, as well as eight episodes of season 2, seven episodes of season 3, and six episodes of season 4.”

Many Doctor Who fans and former colleagues have paid tribute to Ernie Vincze on social media. Actor, writer and director Nicholas Pegg said: “Just heard the sad news that we have lost Ernie Vincze, who was DOP on the Christopher Eccleston series of Doctor Who, and on David Tennant’s first year. Ernie was a master of his craft. The part he played in making the show a success can’t be overstated. And what a glorious character. He was adored by everyone.”

Facebook group The Unbound Whoniverse also paid tribute to Ernie Vincze and wrote;: “It’s with sadness to announce that Ernie Vincze, BSC, director of photography on the first four series of the post-2005 era of Doctor Who as well as the spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures, passed away on 6th October. He was 81-years old. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”