Former American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze was best known for receiving an unplanned kiss from Katy Perry when he auditioned for the show back in 2018.

Benjamin Glaze was arrested in Oklahoma and according to Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page, the 26-year old who lives in Tusla, was in possession of child sex abuse material after as part of the investigation, a search warrant was issued for his address.

The Tulsa Police Department Facebook page read: “As part of the investigations, the Spider Unit obtained a search warrant for Glaze’s residence. During the search, a smartphone was recovered that was found to contain over 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.”

Benjamin Glaze, who is 26-years-old, took part in his audition for American Idol back in 2018 when he was 19-years old. The judges at the time were Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Benjamin Glaze worked as a cashier at the time of his audition which allowed him to meet “cute girls,” and then was asked jokingly by Luke Bryan as a nod to Katy Perry’s song if Benjamin had ‘kissed a girl and liked it.’

Ex American Idol star Benjamin Glaze who has been arrested on possession of alleged child pornography, received a kiss from Katy Perry during the 2018 audtions of the show | Disney General Entertainment Con

Benjamin Glaze said: “I have never been in a relationship and I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.” Fox News reported that “Perry asked him to come over and give her a kiss on the cheek, though she wasn't entirely satisfied and asked for another. This time, Perry quickly turned to face him and planted a surprise kiss on Glaze.”

Following the ‘kiss,’ Benjamin Glaze reportedly said that the experience left him “uncomfortable” because it was his first kiss. Katy Perry faced a backlash after the ‘kiss’ as many thought there would have been an outcry if a male judge had kissed a female contestant.

Benjamin Glaze told The New York Times in 2018 that “I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately” He then went on to say “I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

However Benjamin Glaze then clarified in a Facebook post that "I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges' comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it."