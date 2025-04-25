Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ex-husband of a popular actress has died, just two months after they got divorced following a 22 year marriage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, has died following complications from liver cirrhosis. He had been battling the health issue, where the liver is severely damaged, for some time before his death on Saturday (April 19).

The 44-year-old confirmed the death of her ex-husband, whom she divorced in February, to Times Of India. In a later interview with the same publication, Atre said: “ I spoke to him on April 16 and prayed for his recovery. I’m emotional and numb right now. I want to remember Piyush for all the good things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shubhangi and Piyush married in 2003 and welcomed their daughter Ashi in 2005. Their divorce was finalised on February 5 this year, however.

A source close to the the pair told Times of India: "Shubhangi and Piyush were not on talking terms. However, she is mourning.”

Prior to their divorce, another unnamed close to the pair told Hindustan Times: "There was a time when the couple tried to work on their relationship and give a second chance to their marriage. But that didn't work out.

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, has died two months after their divorce was finalised following a marriage of more than 20 years. Photo by Instagram/@shubhangiaofficial. | Instagram/@shubhangiaofficial

“They are separated, and have moved on in their life. They have remained cordial with each other for the sake of their daughter, and want to continue to do so." Their daughter Ashi studying in the United States and Atre is now going to stay with her there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her Times of India interview, Atre spoke of the backlash she has received since she got divorced. “It’s easy for people to judge without knowing the full story. They assume I left him due to my success, but that’s not true.

“Our separation was a result of years of struggle. I didn’t leave because I became successful, I left because his alcohol addiction took a toll on our lives. I tried everything I could to save my marriage, but it was beyond my control. Even sending him to rehab didn’t work. Both our families also tried their best to help him, but addiction destroyed him and affected all of us.”

Cirrhosis is caused by long-term damage to your liver, according to the NHS. People are more likely to have cirrhosis if they regularly drink a lot of alcohol.

Atre added: “I had to prioritise my daughter Ashi’s well-being, so I made the difficult decision to part ways. It wasn’t a decision made overnight. Things started going wrong around 2018 to 2019 and it eventually led to the divorce in 2025. Even after our divorce, I remained in touch with Piyush and encouraged him to seek help.”

Atre has appeared in several popular Indian television shows, and currently plays Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.