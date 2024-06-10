Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn is recovering after supposedly been stabbed 20 times by her ex-boyfriend, actor Nick Pasqual. Photo by GoFundMe.

The family of Allie Shehorn, who was supposedly stabbed by her ex Nick Pasqual, have issued an update on her health.

Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, who was stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend Nick Pasqual, is said to be recovering from her injuries in hospital - although her family say there have been “complications”.

Nick Pasqual, known for roles in ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘National Day Riff’ and ‘Archive 81’, is alleged to have attacked Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, who has worked on ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Rebel Moon’ on Thursday May 23. Pasqual was charged with attempted murder after supposedly stabbing Shehorn more than 20 times. Pasqual, aged 34, has been charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Pasqual allegedly fled the scene and was detained at a U.S./Mexico border check point in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He has been extradited to Los Angeles County to face charges and, if convicted as charged, the maximum sentence is life in state prison. 35-year-old Shehorn was discovered by Christine White, who she regards as her “adopted mum,” who she also credits as saving her life. It has been reported by Shehorn’s friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff, via a GoFundMe page that they created for her, that she has undergone multiple surgeries for her injuries in the days since the attack.

They wrote that she was in intensive care for several days, but on Tuesday May 28, she was released and taken to a different part of the hospital. In the latest update, posted on Sunday June 9, they said Shehorn was recovering but there had been issues. They wrote: “It’s been awhile since we’ve updated everyone. Things got real. Allie is doing her best to stay positive but the struggle is hard. There are complications that we can not release to the public at this time. But she is feeling better and appreciates the love and support.”

They also posted new images of Shehorn, including one which appeared to show her in good spirits in a hospital bed. MacDonald and Dornoff also wrote on the page: “Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs.”

The money raised from the GoFundMe page, called ‘supporting Allie's recovery’, will be used for medical bills, including surgeries, treatments, and medications and living expenses during Shehorn’s recovery period, among other things. At the time of writing, more than $112,000 (around £88,000) has been raised towards the $150,000 (around £118,000) goal by more than 1,700 people.