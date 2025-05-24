Singer and environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former lead singer of The Undertones revealed to the Daily Express that he received the diagnosis after visiting his doctor for a sore throat. Sharkey, 66, told the newspaper: “About a year and a half ago, I randomly went to see my GP with a sore throat.

"Now I’ve known him long enough but he goes, ‘No no, you’re that bloke that used to sing. So if you’re telling me you’ve got a sore throat, there’s something going on’. So my doctor, being the beautiful, wonderful, awkward, cantankerous old man that is went, ‘Oh Feargal, by the way, you’re 65 now, I’m going to run the full battery of tests'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharkey said that two days later he received news that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, adding that it has “all now been resolved a year ago”.

Singer and environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

He has urged men to get checked at their GP, adding: “Had it not been for that random visit to my local GP, I would never have known that I was at that point carrying prostate cancer, and if it had not been seen to, it could have been a very different ending and a very different outcome to my life.

“The reason I’m very happy to talk about it is because if there’s one man out there over the age of 45 go and see your GP. Go and get the blood test done.”

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in the UK, with recent high profile diagnoses hitting the headlines. Six-time Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy revealed in October 2024 that he was fighting stage 4 prostate cancer and has been given two to four years to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of tests are available to pick up on prostate cancer including physical examinations, blood tests, biopsies and MRI scans. Patients over the age of 50 may also be offered a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which is a blood test that look for specific markers in the blood if the patient experiences symptoms such as peeing more than usual, blood in your pee or erectile dysfunction.

Sharkey, who has turned his attention to the campaign to improve England’s waterways in recent years, added: “Now, for one in eight of you, you will be put in the same journey I’ve had and it’s quite astonishing to think that in this country right now, one in eight men have prostate cancer. Most of them don’t even know it. So go and have the blood test and if you’re lucky, you’ll walk away.

"If you’re lucky, like me hopefully, you’ll have caught it early on and you can deal with it and get on top of it. But, and I have such unbelievable admiration for Chris Hoy over the last couple of months, if you end up where Chris is, well you’re now looking for a very different outcome and not the one you were expecting for your life, my friend. So, for a blood test - go get it done right now.”