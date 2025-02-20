First Dates star Fred Sirieix has married his partner Fruitcake in a romantic ceremony in Jamaica.

The famous maitre’d, 53, and his fiancee, who Fred refers to as ‘Fruitcake’, jetted off to Negril, Jamaica to tie the knot. The couple have been together for around five years.

Little is known about Fruitcake’s private life, including her real name or job, with the couple choosing to keep this to themselves. On her social media account however, she describes herself as “50 & fabulous”, as well a a fashion fan with a penchant for making high street look like luxury outfits.

The loved-up couple shared a joint Instagram post, with the image attached capturing the moment after Fred and Fruitcake exchanged vows. The comments were flooded with well-wishes from celebrity pals and fans.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix and his partner Fruitcake have tied the knot. | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies said: “Huge congratulations you two and fruitcake looks stunning!”

JLS member and TV presenter Marvin Humes said: “Congratulations guys! All the very best and sending lots of love”, while Olympian Greg Rutherford added: “Huge congratulations my friend.”

Fred was previously with Alessandra Spendolini, with whom he shares two children - daughter Andrea, who is an Olympic medal-winning diver, and son Lucien. Fred was recently seen supporting his daughter at the recent Paris Olympic Games, joining BBC Sport’s coverage of the event in the French capital.