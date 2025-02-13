An online gambling site known for sponsoring Everton Football Club, will shut down its UK site following a viral video featuring OnlyFans star, Bonnie Blue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Telegraph, Stake, an online casino and sports betting site was investigated by the Gambling Commission after the clip originally showed Bonnie, whose real name Tia Billinger, discussing having sex with “130 barely legal 18-year-olds” during freshers’ week at Nottingham Trent University that was widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

The video was later edited to include the Stake logo and shared by accounts known for posting viral content. It is unclear whether Billinger was aware of or consented to the use of her image for Stake’s promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gambling Commission confirmed that TGP Europe, an Isle of Man-based company that operates Stake in the UK through a white-label agreement, will be shutting down Stake’s UK operations.

Stake, an online casino and sports betting site was investigated by the Gambling Commission after the clip originally showed Bonnie, whose real name Tia Billinger, discussing having sex with “130 barely legal 18-year-olds” during freshers’ week at Nottingham Trent University that was widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter). | X

“The move follows the launch of a commission investigation into a widely viewed video displaying the Stake-branded logo, which was distributed on a social media platform and featured an adult actress outside Nottingham Trent University,” the commission told The Telegraph.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has also been monitoring Stake, as its logo has appeared on multiple viral videos as part of a marketing strategy. Advertising gambling services without a UK licence is illegal, and the ASA referred the matter to the Gambling Commission after receiving a complaint from the Coalition to End Gambling Ads.

The commission has also said it will contact Everton and two other Premier League clubs sponsored by unlicensed gambling firms to ensure UK consumers cannot access the sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Prochaska, director of the Coalition to End Gambling Ads, called for stronger regulatory action.

“Forcing Stake out of the UK market is important, but will do little to change a system that enables predatory gambling marketing, sometimes by firms that haven’t even applied for their own gambling licence,” he said. “We need regulators that will put the nation’s health ahead of gambling industry profits.”

A spokesperson for Stake confirmed the company’s decision to exit the UK market.

“Stake has made a strategic decision in mutual agreement with TGP Europe to exit white-label agreements and focus on securing local licences through our in-house platform and operations, building upon our growth in key regulated markets such as our recent expansions into Italy and Brazil.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnie, who claims to earn £600,000 a month on OnlyFans, recently detailed her controversial record-breaking stunt in a 30-minute YouTube video. She recounted how she had sex with 1,057 men in a central London mansion, describing the event as “like a rotating circle” with men lining up in balaclavas.