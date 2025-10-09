Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was hospitalised after he reportedly fainted while driving and was involved in a car crash.

The 76-year-old was driving on the 25000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday afternoon (October 7) when the incident occured, according to NBC Los Angeles. The incident, which took place at around 1pm, saw Simmons’ Lincoln Navigator allegedly cross several lanes of traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway before crashing into a parked vehicle.

After a member of the public called 911, the musician reportedly told first responders and police deputies that he fainted at the wheel, causing him to crash. He was hospitalised for further checks.

KISS rocker Gene Simmons has been hospitalised after reportedly fainting behind the wheel and crashing his car in Los Angeles. | Getty Images for HISTORY

His wife Shannon Tweed has now confirmed that Simmons is now recovering at home after being discharged from hospital. She also told NBC Los Angeles that he recently changed his medication, and has been told that he needs to drink more water.

Simmons is best known for being a founding member of the glam rock band KISS, which he formed alongside Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss in 1973. KNown for their dramatic face paint and lavish performances, KISS went on to sell more than 100 million record over the band’s career, which spans more than 50 years.

Simmons previously suffered a health issue on stage in Brazil. While the band were performing in Manaus in 2023, the bassist was forced to pause the show after becoming suddenly unwell.

He later took to social media to address concerns, telling fans: “Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious.”

He later added tat “humidity and temperature were sky high”, saying: “I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show.”

American rockers Kiss have been a precision-tooled money-making machine for decades, making as much from merch as from records. They also seem to always be playing live shows - with their 'farewell' tour returning to some cities several times over a number of years. It's helped co-frontman Gene Simmons earn an estimated $400 million. | Getty Images for ABA

Simmons has also previously opened up about being diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, a heart condition. Speaking about his diagnosis on The Doctors in 2016, the rocker said: “I had never heard of the term AFib [atrial fibrillation], but about 10 years ago, we were on tour someplace, and stage the temperature goes up about a hundred, with all the stage lights and my heart...

“I started to get dizzy and perspire and short of breath. So I called a doctor and he showed up and said, "OK, here’s what’s going on. There’s something called AFib," and he went down the list. And it was a lot to take in”

He added: “Since that event I haven't really had recurring problems because I get plenty of rest, drink lots of liquids. But am I prone to AFib? You bet.”