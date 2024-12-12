George Kresge Jr legally changed his name to The Amazing Kreskin and was born George Joseph Kresge Jr.

According to The New York Times, a close friend of The Amazing Kreskin’s Meir Yedid, “said the death, at an assisted living facility, was from complications of dementia.” A statement from The Amazing Kreskin’s family was posted on X which read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of The Amazing Kreskin, born George Kresge, at the age of 89. Performing for all of you brought immense joy to his life, and it was something he deeply cherished. The family kindly asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

Forbes reported that “George Kresge was inspired to become a mentalist by Lee Falk’s crime solving comic strip Mandrake the Magician, whose work was based on an unusually fast hypnotic technique. Presenting himself as an entertainer, and never as a psychic, who operated on the basis of suggestion, and not the paranormal or supernatural, The Amazing Kreskin was born.”

Getty Images

What is a mentalist?

The urban dictionary describes a mentalist as “an adherent or advocate of a mentalistic school of psychology or psychiatry,” and “someone who believes that some mental phenomena cannot be explained by physical laws (i.e. telepathy and mind reading).”

The Amazing Kreskin wrote many books and in his 1991 book, ‘Secrets of the Amazing Kreskin, “ he said: “I am not a psychic, an occultist or fortune teller. I am not a mind reader, medium or hypnotist. There is nothing supernatural about anything that I do.”

The Amazing Kreskin also said: “I am a scientist, a researcher in the field of suggestion and ‘extrasensory’ perceptions. I perform what I discover.”

It was thanks to Johnny Carson that Kreskin was given the ‘amazing’ part of his name and appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He also regularly appeared on shows, hosted by the likes of David Letterman, Howard Stern and Jimmy Fallon.

Kreskin also had his own show, The Amazing World of Kreskin, which ran from 1970 to 1975 and aired on CTV in Canada and was syndicated in the US.