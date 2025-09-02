Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has claimed he was arrested at Heathrow Airport and questioned by police over "joke" tweets he made about trans people.

The five-time Bafta award winner has revealed he was taken to a police station near Heathrow Airport - just days before his upcoming trial for alleged criminal damage and harassment without violence offences against a transgender woman. Writing in an email to followers of his substack, Mr Linehan today recounted his latest arrest, which he said happened after he flew into Heathrow on a flight from Arizona on Monday.

He said: "I just got arrested again. I arrived back in London to discover the UK is still a police state run by trans activists. The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Not one, not two—five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets.

“In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer for this tweet (and no, I promise you, I am not making this up. When I first saw the cops, I actually laughed. I couldn't help myself. ‘Don't tell me! You've been sent by trans activists’.

“The officers gave no reaction and this was the theme throughout most of the day. Among the rank-and-file, there was a sort of polite bafflement. Entirely professional and even kind, but most had absolutely no idea what any of this was about.

"’Kind’ because the officers saw how upset I was—when they began reading me my rights, the red mist descended and I came close to becoming one of those police body-cam videos where you can’t believe the perp isn’t just doing what he’s told—and they treated me gently after that. They even arranged for a van to meet me on the tarmac so I didn't have to be perp-walked through the airport like a terrorist. Small mercies."

He added: "At Heathrow police station, my belt, bag, and devices were confiscated. Then I was shown into a small green-tiled cell with a bunk, a silver toilet in the corner and a message from Crimestoppers on the ceiling next to a concave mirror that was presumably there to make you reflect on your life choices.

"By some miracle—probably because I hadn't slept on the flight—I managed to doze off. After the premier economy seat in which I’d just spent ten hours, it was actually a relief to stretch out. That passed the time, though I kept waking up wondering if it was all actually happening.

"Later, during the interview itself, the tone shifted. The officer conducting it asked about each of the terrible tweets in turn, with the sort of earnest intensity usually reserved for discussing something serious like… oh, I dunno—crime? I explained that the ‘punch’ tweet was a serious point made with a joke. Men who enter women’s spaces ARE abusers and they need to be challenged every time. The ‘punch in the bollocks’ bit was about the height difference between men and women, the bollocks being closer to punch level for a woman defending her rights and certainly not a call to violence. (Not one of my best as one of the female officers said “We’re not THAT small”).

"He mentioned “trans people”. I asked him what he meant by the phrase. “People who feel their gender is different than what was assigned at birth.” I said “Assigned at birth? Our sex isn’t assigned.” He called it semantics, I told him he was using activist language. The damage Stonewall has done to the UK police force will take years to mend."

Mr Linehan said he was later examined by a nurse while in custody before being taken to hospital due to fears for his health. He said: "Eventually a nurse came to check on me and found my blood pressure was over 200—stroke territory. The stress of being arrested for jokes was literally threatening my life! So I was escorted to A&E, where I write this now after spending about eight hours under observation.

"The doctors suggested the high blood pressure was stress-related, combined with long-haul travel and lack of movement. I feel it may also have been a contributing factor that I have now spent eight years being targeted by trans activists working in tandem with police in a dedicated, perseistent harassment campaign because I refuse to believe that lesbians have c****."

Mr Linehan added he has been bailed until October and ordered not to post on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, as part of his conditions. The case is unconnected to his upcoming trial at Westminster Magistrates Court, where he will face charges of harassing transgender woman Sophia Brooks and damaging her phone. It is understood the alleged offences relate to an alleged incident at a festival, named Battle of Ideas, on October 19, 2024.

The Mirror previously contacted him about those charges earlier this year. Mr Linehan issued a statement claiming: "This is part of a long history of the police acting as a goon squad for trans rights activists." In the statement he also made a number of allegations about the alleged victim in the case and added: "I look forward to exposing him and them in court."