Liam Charles has made an absolute killing from his Great British Bake Off fame, according to sources.

Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles has had a somewhat meteoric rise to fame - and in the wake of his newfound success, his net worth has also been revealed.

The presenter, 26, entered the Great British Bake Off back in 2017, impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his baking skills and reaching the quarter finals, finishing fifth in that year’s competition. Since then, he has taken on hosting duties for Bake Off: The Professionals and became a judge on Junior Bake Off.

The Hackney-born baker had come from humble beginnings when he first put on the Bake Off apron, and was a student at Goldsmiths University in south-east London when he entered the competition. But now, with a host of TV credits and two cookery books under his belt, his net worth has skyrocketed to unimaginable heights.

According to Buzzlearn, Charles’ net worth could now sit anywhere between £740,000 and an eye-watering £3.7m, showing just how in-demand the baker has become, even now having a regular column in the Guardian. His popularity, however, comes at a time when Channel 4 - which hosts the Bake Off franchise - has been axing shows left, right and centre.

Just a few days ago, former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc saw her show Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker placed on the chopping block after three seasons. The programme followed ten of the UK’s most skilled woodworkers as they took part in workshop challenges in a bid to be named the overall woodworking champion.

Channel 4 executives have also swung killing blows in the direction of 24 Hours in A&E, Hullraisers, Sex Rated with Rylan Clark and Danny Dyer’s show Scared of the Dark - which lasted just one series. All of this has sparked fears about the future of Great British Bake Off and its spin-off shows - as even flagship shows like 24 Hours in A&E have not been immune from the culling.

