After seeing her children fly the nest, Gwyneth Paltrow has sold up her Los Angeles estate - but for much less than she hoped for. The 52-year-old’s eight bedroom mansion for $8 million less than the original asking price.

The American actress and businesswoman originally listed the 12,000 square feet property in Brentwood for just shy of $30m before, according to the Wall Street Journal, lowering the price to $25m. It eventually sold for a still hefty sum of $22m.

The Goop founder has made a tidy profit after she bought the property with then-husband, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, for $9.95 million in 2012. Her current husband, TV writer and director Brad Falchuk, made the place home in 2018 following her divorce in 2016.

Gwyneth was clearly keen to move to pastures new with her children, 20-year-old Apple and and Moses, 18, ready to leave home. Building work on the Sliding Doors star’s new house in Montecito has now finished so is ready for a completely new start. She also owns a home in New York and is said to be planning to divide her time between that property, the new home in Montecito and a potential third house in Los Angeles.

The single-storey 1950s property is described in its property listing with The Beverley Hills Estates as a “private oasis” in lower Mandeville Canyon. Hidden behind high hedges, the estate covers nearly 30,000 square feet of “verdant grounds” offering the new home owner “unmatched privacy and tranquillity”.

Boasting 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, also comes complete with a newly constructed guest house, a large temperature-controlled wine cellar, gym, game room and state-of-the-art movie theatre. Outside there is a luxurious plunge pool, “perfect for cooling off on warm days”.

