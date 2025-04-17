Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Haley Joel Osment was arrested at a ski resort in the US after police received reports of “unruly conduct”.

The star, 37, was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance, People Magazine reports. Osment was arrested in Mammoth Lakes, California on April 8.

A source close to the investigation told the outlet: "The controlled substance right now is presumed to be cocaine. We sent it for testing. We will have the results soon."

Police were called to the scene at the ski resort in Mammoth Lakes after receiving reports of a person displaying “unruly conduct”. Cops later confirmed that Osment had been booked and was no longer in custody.

Actor Haley Joel Osment was reportedly arrested after displaying "unruly conduct" during an alleged public intoxication incident at a ski resort in California. | AFP via Getty Images

It has also not been confirmed whether the star will face charges. The incident is still under investigation.

Osment shot to fame in the 1990s as a child star of the screen. His most notable roles came in the Oscar-winning flick Forrest Gump, in which he played the son of Tom Hank’s eponymous character, and in The Sixth Sense. He starred alongside Bruce Willis in the supernatural thriller, with Osment, who was Oscar nominated for the film, famously uttering the line: “I see dead people.”

The actor went on to appear in films such as A.I Artificial Intelligence, Pay It Forward and The Jungle Book 2. In more recent years, his credits have included Entourage, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Tusk. Osment has also voiced characters in animated films such as LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, as well as voicing video game characters Sora and Vanitas in the Kingdom Hearts series.

The TV and film star has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2018, Osment was involved in a public disturbance at McCarran International Airport in las Vegas after reportedly missing his flight, with police called to the scene.

In 2006, at the age of 18, Osment was charged with misdemeanor drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol after he was suffered a broken rib and fractured shoulder blade in a car crash. He pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to three years probation, as well as his involvement in an alcohol rehabilitation programme.