Rising actor Harris Dickinson has called speculation that he is in contention to take on the famous 007 role “interesting”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Iron Claw and Babygirl star spoke about the theories currently swirling around the new James Bond flick and who could be stepping into the famous spy’s shoes. His name has been linked to the role after executives at Amazon MGM reportedly drew up a list of names to play 007 that including Dickinson, alongside stars Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland.

He described the rumours as “certainly interesting” when asked by RadioTimes.com, but added: “I think there's probably about 50 to 100 people that get asked this question. So it doesn't feel necessarily unique or honourable to be asked it anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Harris Dickinson has called speculation that he is in contention for the James Bond role "interesting". | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

The announcement on the next actor to take on the James Bond role is right around the corner, with plans well underway for the next 007 flick.

Peaky Blinder creator Steven Knight has been tapped by Amazon MGM to write the new film, after the studio won the rights to the James Bond brand in a huge move for the franchise. Knight has already opened up about his plan, saying that he is planning to write without a specific face in mind as the world’s most famous spy.

Knight siad: “It's fantastic to be invited to do it. I can't wait to get started. I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder.”

Latest odds on next James Bond

While Dickinson is on the conversation for the next Bond, the bookies favourite to take up the role is still Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The 28 Years Later star has long been rumoured to be picking up the mantle from Daniel Craig, after Craig confirmed his departure following the release of No Time To Die in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Ladbrokes, the 35-year-old is currently 8/11 in the odds to take up the famous role. He is followed in the odds by Callum Turner at 3/1. If Callum does take up the role, fiance Dua Lipa may be in line to pen a song for the new flick, following in the footsteps of artists such as Adele, Shirley Bassey, and Paul McCartney.

Dickinson’s odds currently sit at 12/1. Read the full odds list below:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 8/11

Callum Turner - 3/1

Henry Cavill - 7/2

Theo James - 8/1

Harris Dickinson - 12/1

Tom Holland -12/1