In 2015, Hasan Yalnızoğlu was on Survivor All Star, which was Season 9 of the Turkish version of the series Survivor.

Before taking part in the series Survivor, Hasan Yalnızoğlu was a well-known dancer, model actor and professional wrestler. He was born in Üsküdar, Istanbul and attended the Marmara University School of Physical Education and Sports and Marmara University.

According to IMDb, “Having served as head dancer in Sultans of the Dance and Anatolian Fire dance groups, Hasan married Tatiana Ruichiana, who was a dancer like his in 2007.” He reportedly released his own personal development book entitled ‘Learned Feelings’ in 2014.

Film Director4 Ezel Akay paid tribute to him on X and said : “Oh dear Hasan! My good-hearted conscientious and talented friend, actor Hasan Yalnızoğlu has unfortunately passed away! My condolences to his loved ones.”

According to NTV, his funeral service was “attended by Hasan Yalnızoğlu's family, relatives, close friends, actor and presenter Kenan İmirzalıoğlu, actor Berk Oktay, sports commentator Bilgehan Demir, actress İpek Tenolcay and many fans. Following the funeral prayer, Hasan Yalnızoğlu's body was buried in the Karacaahmet Cemetery.”

NTV also reported that “actress İpek Tenolcay said, "We are sad, we are saying goodbye to a friend we love. May God give patience to those who are left behind. We have a group, even if we were not face to face, we definitely heard from each other."

Many fans have paid tribute to Hasan Yalnızoğlu on his Instagram page. One said: “May your place be heaven, your grave be filled with light as your heart’s, my teacher, I love you so much, your place is in my heart,” whilst another said: “Rest in peace, beautiful person, we met at Survivor, you had a beautiful heart, we are very sad.”

Hasan Yalnızoğlu passed away from pancreatic cancer.