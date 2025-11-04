Reports have been circulating online that music superstar couple Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have split.

There are rumours circulating that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have split after 10 years. AllHipHop reported that “The split reportedly didn’t happen overnight. Sources say Aiko made the difficult decision after “multiple ultimatums” and ongoing disagreements about marriage. Big Sean got the dad bod…what happened?

“She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment,” one source said. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.”

For those unfamiliar with Big Sean, he is an American rapper who became well known after signing with Kanye West's GOOD Music label in 2007, his real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson. Big Sean has 16.4M followers on Instagram.

Jhené Aiko is an American R&B singer-songwriter who began her career in 2002, she is also an actress who has starred in movies such as Creed, Raya and the Last Dragon. She has a range Jhenetics, a self-care brand that focuses on body care and wellness, with products infused with CBD.

Six days ago, she took to Instagram and wrote: “lil tour dump cuz i’m missing the road 🥹 so thankful I had my siblings and baby boy with me every step of the way… (missing Nami cuz she had school 😭) I’mma always take the opportunity to turn a tour into a family road trip 💙 we got to perform in STADIUMS (what a dream 🥹) and visit so many parts of the country where our ancestors were born, connecting with our roots and each other 🥰 couldn’t have done it without them! Big THANK YOU to Chris for the amazing opportunity 🙏🏼 ready for more 🛸🐈‍⬛🏝️🧜🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♂️🌋🎷🍷💀⛰️✨👤🙏🏼🎒📗.”

In response to her post, one fan wrote: “I love that you are still nursing your baby boy 🥹❤️,” whilst another said: “This woman is gorgeous! You’re so beautiful Jhene ✨💙.”

Do Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have children?

Yes. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are parents to a son Noah Hasani who was born in November 2022, Jhené Aiko also is mum to daughter Namiko with her ex, singer O’Ryan.

Big Sean told People magazine in 2024 about the impact of having his son Noah Hasani and said: "He's changed me in so many ways, honestly. But one of the ways that has really been a lesson that I'm still learning is to be even more intentional with everything," he says. "And just being in the moment. Even in nature. Like, on our walks. It's definitely a learning process. I'm only 17 months in."

At the time of writing, neither Big Sean nor Jhené Aiko have addressed rumours of a split.