Duncan James, a member of legendary noughties boyband member Blue, has been left hearbroken following the death of a family member.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer an reality star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to his kind uncle Alistair. He wrote: “Yesterday, we said goodbye to my dear uncle Alistair - the kindest, gentlest soul you could ever hope to meet.

“A true eccentric and a proper gentleman, full of life and personality. He loved nothing more than being out on the sea with his boat and enjoying a good beer. He passed away peacefully at home, and he leaves behind a huge space in the hearts of everyone who knew him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-oldsinger, who rose to fame in the early 2000s alongside Blue bandmates Antony Costa, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe, ended his tribute by sharing a childhood nickname for his beloved family member: “He will be deeply missed, always remembered, and forever loved. RIP uncle Alistair. Or uncle eye eye I used to call you as a kid.”

Alongside his tribute, he shared a series of photos of himself, Alistair and their family.

Blue singer Duncan James with his late uncle Alistair. Photo by Instagram/@mrduncanjames. | Instagram/@mrduncanjames

Loved ones and fans posted many messages of support in the comments. Someone who knows Duncan personally and had spent time with Alistair wrote: “Very sorry to hear this mate. He was a proper gentlemen. Have good memories of him taking us out on his boat when we were little! May he rest easy. Much love xx.” Duncan replied: “Awww thanks Ming. He was a good man and it’s sad he’s passed but at least he’s with grandma and pa now xx .”

One fan wrote: “Oh this is so heartbreaking. You can tell from his eyes he was a beautiful soul. May he rest in peace. Sending all my love to you and your mum at this very sad time Dunk.” Another said: “I am so sorry for the loss of your Dear Uncle Eye Eye. Sending my deepest condolences and much love to you and the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan had recently been celebrating important life milestones. In April the boyband icon turned 47 and also marked six years with his partner Rodrigo. Earlier this year he also celebrated his daughter Tianie's 20th birthday. He shares Tianie with model Claire Grainger, who he was in a relationship with between 2002 and 2005. Earlier today, Sunday June 15, Tianie also shared a post to wish her dad a happy Father’s Day, which he re-shared to his own Instagram Stories.