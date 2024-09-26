Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hoda Kotb had spent 25 years at NBC News and worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush on the fourth hour of “Today.”

Hoda Kotb has announced in a letter that she is leaving NBC’s “Today” show. According to Today.com, Hoda Kotb said:”My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure."

Hoda Kotb revealed that she “would be working through the beginning of 2025” but did not give an exact date when she would be leaving the network. The television presenter, who recently celebrated turning 60, said that it was this milestone birthday that made her think about leaving.

Hoda Kotb reveals that she is leaving NBC’s “Today” show after more than five years as co-anchor | Getty Images

Hoda Kotb also wrote that I've been weighing this decision for quite a while —Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are!I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I'm ready and excited."

Hoda Kotb took to her Instagram to share the quote “By the way I’m wearing the smile you gave me,” along with the caption: “Happy thursday xx and thank you,” followed by a red heart emoji. Today co-host Savannah Guthrie replied and wrote: “you *are* the smile, love,” followed by a red heart emoji.

A fan said: “I am crying along with you about your departure but I am so proud of you and your decision to spend time with your girls. We feel like you are our friend and you will be so missed.”

Hoda Kotb shares two children with ex -fiancé Joel Schiffman, Hope Catherine, who she adopted in 2019 and Haley Joy who was adopted in 2017.

CBS News reported that Hoda Kotb “stepped into the co-anchor role after Matt Lauer left amid sexual misconduct allegations, and spent five years working alongside Savannah Guthrie and other hosts.”