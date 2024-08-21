Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street actress becomes the latest star in a long list of actors to quit the soap.

Actress Luana Santos took to social media to confirm the news that she has quit the ITV soap. Taking to Instagram Stories the 18-year-old actress shared a snap of herself and co-star Jack Carroll, she wrote the caption: “Last day with Corrie… thanks for everything @coronationstreet.” She added; “Drama school here I come.”

Luana made her Coronation Street debut as Max Turner’s girlfriend Sabrina Adetiba in 2023. Sabrina’s exert storyline has not yet been revealed but Corrie fans are already speculating she could be evil Joel Deering’s next victim.

Coronation Street has seen several actors leave the soap in the past year. It was recently revealed that plans for Sean Wilson return as Martin Platt has been axed.

Alex Bain (Simon Barlow) left the soap in May after 15 years. Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) is currently on a long-break as she goes on tour for the Sister Act Musical and Helen Worth is set to leave at the end of the year after 50 years playing Gail Platt.

Savannah Kunyo (Eliza Woodrow) has already left the soap and both Peter Ash (Paul Foreman) Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) are set to leave in the coming months.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

