Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is not the first time actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested in 2024, his previous DUI arrest was in February of this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Custer County’s Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and not having a valid licence. Zachery Ty Bryan is best known for playing the role of Tim’s son Brad on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement in the 1990s.

In February this year, Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for an alleged DIU and his bail for the felony charge was set at $50,000, with an additional $15,000 for the misdemeanour. People magazine reported that “In July 2023, Bryan was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment after an hours-long dispute with a woman was reported to police. He was ordered to serve seven days in jail after pleading guilty to the felony assault charge while the second count was dismissed as a term of a “negotiated resolution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested and charged with DIU | Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS

In August last year, Zachery Ty Bryan’s fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright defended the star and in a statement to Us Weekly said: “I’ll always want what’s best for the father of my children.” She also said in her statement that “Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Zachery Ty Bryan and Johnnie Faye Cartwright have twins Parker and Sequoia, who were born in May 2022, they also share a daughter Kennedy, who was born seven months before their twins. Zachery Ty Bryan also has twin daughters, Taylor and Gemma, daughter Jordana and son Pierce with Matros, his high school sweetheart.