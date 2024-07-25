Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends star Courteney Cox shared a series of photographs of her partner, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, including a photograph of him holding a fish that she said “He threw it back.”

Courteney Cox said: “Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything.” She also added “I love you always J,” followed by red heart emojis. Actress Courteney also wrote: “He threw it back,” in reference to a photograph she shared of Snow Patrol partner Johnny McDaid holding a fish on a boat.

At the time of writing, Courteney Cox has received over 1500 comments, including one from her former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston who wrote: “Happy birthday JMD!,” followed by a red heart and birthday emoji.

For those of you who are curious how Courteney Cox came to date Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, they first met at a star-studded house party that actress Courteney hosted back in 2013. Courteney Cox’s friend Christa Miller had invited Ed Sheeran along and he brought his friends including Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, Gary Lightbody and a certain Taylor Swift.

Friends star Courteney Cox has shared a sweet birthday tribute to Snow Patrol boyfriend Johnny McDaid | Getty Images for BMI

Courteney Cox has previously spoken about their first encounter and said: “I remember seeing Johnny and going, ‘Oh wow. He’s really intense” She also said: “He’s got the eyes, and he’s playing piano.” Cox also revealed that she thought, “Oh, he’s really, really handsome.”

Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid was in Los Angeles at the time because he was recording an album with Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid went on their first date in December of the same year and made their red carpet debut at Cinemagic’s L.A. showcase at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel, in Santa Monica, California in March 2014.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid’s relationship quickly progressed and got engaged in February 2014. However in December 2015, the couple called their engagement off and a source told People magazine that “They’ve been having problems for a long time.”

In March 2016, their relationship appeared to be ‘back on track’ after being spotted at lunch together and in May of that year, they confirmed they were back together by appearing at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards. She commented that “We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up.” She also said that “He’s from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious.”