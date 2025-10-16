Hollywood star Richard Gere is behind the new documentary, ‘Wisdom of Happiness,’ which is about the Dalai Lama.

Hollywood star Richard Gere has been busy promoting his new documentary, ‘Wisdom of Happiness.’ He joined the TODAY show to discuss it and also opened up about the passing of legendary actress Diane Keaton.

Richard Gere said on the TODAY show that “It’s not really a documentary, it’s a hybrid which is one of the reasons why I like it so much.” He went on to say that how the Dalai Lama has just celebrated his 90th year and Richard Gere said: “Part of this is a doc about who he is and where he came from, but the strongest part of it (with lots of archival footage) is the core of his teaching.”

Richard Gere also spoke about working with Diane Keaton and said: “I remember how sweet and gentle she was and how real.”

According to a synopsis on the Wisdom of Happiness website, the film “shows us a timeless truth, happiness is is still possible, even in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. The powerful message of hope is delivered as a personal audience with one of the greatest living thinkers, Nobel Prize winner Tenzin Gyatso, known to billions around the world as the Dalai Lama.”

US actor Richard Gere and his Spanish wife Alejandra Silva pose on the red carpet upon arrival prior the 39th Goya awards ceremony at the Exhibition and Congress Palace in Granada, southern Spain, on February 8, 2025. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

How many times has Richard Gere been married?

Richard Gere has been married three times. His first wife was Carey Lowell, his second wife was supermodel Cindy Crawford and he wed his third wife, Alejandra Silva in 2018.

Who is Alejandra Silva?

Richard Gere married Alejandra Silva, who runs a non-profit, in 2018 and the couple have two sons together, Alexander and James. When Richard Gere turned 75 in 2024, Alejandra took to Instagram and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life!

“After 11 amazing years together, it still feels like the day we first met. The journey we’ve shared, the beautiful family we’ve built, and the memories we’ve created are more than I could have ever dreamed of. You make my life better in every way, and I’m so grateful to have you by my side.

“Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and happiness together.

“With all my love,

“Ale.”

How many children does Richard Gere have?

Richard Gere has three children, a son Homer with ex-wife Carey and two sons, Alexander and James with Alejandra.

How old are Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra?

Richard Gere is 76 and his wife Alejandra is 42. In November 2024, Richard Gere and Alejandra moved to Spain. He told Vanity Fair Spain that “For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture.” Richard Gere also said: “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”