George Miller ‘Huckleberry Fox’ played the youngest son of Debra Winger and Jeff Bridges in the movie ‘Terms of Endearment.’

In the movie ‘Terms of Endearment,’ George Miller ‘Huckleberry Fox’ was best remembered for the part in the movie when he had to say goodbye to his dying mother, played by Debra Winger. Before leaving Hollywood, the actor also had parts in films such as ‘The Blue Yonder’ and ‘American Dreamer.’

Huckleberry Fox studied at New York University and Cornell University and received a doctorate in plant medicine from the University of Florida. According to Potter Funeral Services in Massachusetts, “Although he ended up being an accomplished scientist and diplomat of the United States Department of Agriculture, he was always an entertainer at heart.”

George Miller 'Huckleberry Fox' played the youngest son of Debra Winger and Jeff Bridges in the movie 'Terms of Endearment.' Here he is as a child actor in the movie Blue Yonder.

Huckleberry Fox did not just appear in movies but also had a role in the Disney movie, ‘The Blue Yonder’ and ‘A Winner Never Quits’ in 1986. Gr8erDayas, a nostalgia site devoted to stars of the ‘80s, paid tribute to Huckleberry Fox on Instagram and wrote: “Well-known former child star Huckelberry Fox (aka George Miller Fox) died November 3 at just 50. He made his debut and best impression in 1983’s ‘Terms of Endearment’ and also acted in the 1985 Disney TV film ‘The Blue Yonder.’ He gave his last performance in the 1996 film ‘No Way Home’.’ No word on cause of death but he’s survived by his wife, two kids, siblings and parents.”

The movie ‘Terms of Endearment’ was written, directed and produced by James L. Brooks in 1983 and has been described as an American family tragicomedy. As well as featuring Jeff Daniels and Debra Winger, the likes of Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson and Danny DeVito were also in it.

‘Terms of Endearment’ was a commercial and critical success and grossed $165 million at the box office.