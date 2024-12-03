Ferne McCann has spoken out on rumours she has allegedly split from fiancé Lorri Haines, just over a year after welcoming their baby daughter Finty.

The Only Way is Essex star, aged 34, and her businessman partner, age 33, were reported to have called time of their relationship after three years together overall.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source said: 'Ferne and Lorri have always had a tempestuous relationship but there was one big blow out over something and nothing so she has decided to take some time out. Pals are saying it is permanent but who knows as these two are so up and down. Lorri has been effectively wiped from her and Ferne is now taking some time for herself and her two kids.”

But now, McCann has taken to her Instagram account to set the record straight. The mum-of-two, who also has a seven-year-old daughter called Sunday from a previous relationship, posted a video to her Stories and confirmed the pair are very much still together.

Speaking to the camera the star, who is training for next year’s Dancing on Ice, said: “I’ve just arrived at the Dancing on Ice studios and I’ve had about 10 texts from my friends and family in the last five minutes to ask if Lori and I have split up. . . and then I’ve checked the press . . . and we haven’t.

“I am just as miffed. We are still very much together, living together . . . we’re even back in the same bed. I’ll tell you what though, what we’re not getting is sleep. The only reason why we’d be arguing is because, bless Finty, she’s waking up at 4am and I’m one tired mumma.”

She also thanked anyone had messaged her to check if she was okay.

In September, McCann said she and her fiance had slept in separate bedrooms after welcoming Finty last July due to lack of sleep, but praised him for being a hands-on dad. She told to Heat magazine: 'At first, it was more just to have our own space to get some really good quality sleep.

'When Finty was a newborn, she wasn't the best sleeper. Lorri is not very good when he doesn't get much sleep, so I was like: "You're grouchy and this isn't pleasant, so let's have separate bedrooms. But, it's all the rage now, babes! It just works for us. Now, we get excited on holidays and special occasions when we do share a bed.”

McCann was previously in a was a relationship with Arthur Collins, the father of her daughter Sunday, who she broke up with when he was jailed for an accident attack. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of carrying out the brutal acid attack in a nightclub in 2017, leaving 16 people with serious injuries.