Popular BBC star, Ian Hislop, has suffered nasty head injuries after being hit by an electric bike while crossing the road.

Hislop, 64, was spotted out in London alongside his wife on Wednesday night (11 December) sporting a large bandage on the back of his head following the collision. Hislop was reportedly crossing the road before a fast-moving bike collided with him on Wednesday afternoon.

The star, best known for being on Have I Got News For You, was taken for medical attention before being patched up and is now said to be okay. A spokesperson for Hislop's magazine Private Eye confirmed the accident, saying he was "hit by an electric bike whilst crossing the road”.

The long-serving BBC star was seen wearing the white bandage later on at an event in the capital. It comes just months after the huge TV star was reportedly involved in a shooting in London.

A black cab driver told police he was on Dean Street when the rear window of his car was shattered. He believed a bullet was fired through the glass causing it to smash.

Hislop was sitting in the back seat of the taxi at the time. A Met spokesperson released an updated statement on the incident on Wednesday afternoon. The spokesperson said: “Initial indications suggest a mechanical fault may have caused the window of a black taxi cab to shatter. The driver and passenger have been informed.”

Hislop has edited the Private Eye, famed for its satirical pieces and investigations, since 1986. He married author Victoria Hamson, now Hislop, on April 16, 1988 and the pair share two kids in their 20s, Emily and William.