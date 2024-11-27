I'm a Celebrity star Annabel Giles left hundreds of thousands of pounds to two children - but wrote no will

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

27th Nov 2024, 3:24pm

Late I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here! star Annabel Giles left more than £400,000 to her two children, although she died without writing a will.

The ITV presenter, actress and writer, who died from a rare brain tumour last November at the age of 64, has left the money to her two children, Molly and Ted, it has been reported in The Sun.

Documents seen the publication show the late star had an estate worth £769,000. After costs were deducted, the total amount she passed on was £430,320.

Giles, who also worked as a qualified counsellor and psychotherapist, did not write a will or declare who she wanted to inherit her money after her death, but the High Court granted the estate to her children on Monday (November 25).

Annabel Giles passed away in November 2023, aged 64, following a battle with 'aggressive' brain tumour. The actress had appeared on I'm A Celebrity back in 2013. She was a late comer but was the first campmate to be voted out.
Annabel Giles passed away in November 2023, aged 64, following a battle with ‘aggressive’ brain tumour. The actress had appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2013. She was a late comer but was the first campmate to be voted out. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Giles starred in the 13th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2013. She entered the jungle as a latecomer on day five of the reality show, but was the first to be evicted. She is one of six past campmates who have died since appearing on the show.

She was diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumour, last July. She underwent radiotherapy treatment to prolong her life and died peacefully in November at a hospice in Brighton.

Her children led tributes to her after her death, calling her “truly one of a kind” and “an enigma to those privileged to share her life".

