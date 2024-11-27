Some N-Dubz fans are only just realising who Tulisa’s dad is and are reeling from the revalation.

Fans have been reacting with shock to news of I'm a Celebrity... competitor Tulisa's famous father.

The former N-Dubz star, full name Tula Paulinea Contostavlos, shot to fame alongside her cousin Costadinos 'Dappy' Contostavlos and friend Richard 'Fazer' Rawson, when the band enjoyed hits such as We Dance On and Best Behaviour, in the noughties and early 2010s.

After that chart success, and high points such as winning a MOBO Award for best newcomer, the band was never far from controversy and in 2011 disbanded. However, they have since reformed, and fans are being wowed anew after discovering Tulisa's back story - including details of her father, which goes some way to explaining her rise in the world of music.

Tulisa Contostavlos from N-Dubz has got a famous dad and fans can't believe it | Ian West/PA Wire

For Tulisa's dad is none other than Plato Contostavlos - a former keyboard player for legendary 70s pop star, Mungo Jerry, the act behind all-time favourite, In The Summertime. And Plato's brother, Byron Contostavlos - Dappy's father - was the bassist with Mungo Jerry, and later became manager of N-Dubz.

With such a pedigree in the music biz, it is no surprise Tulisa - along with Dappy - climbed the notoriously slippery ranks of pop stardom, scoring a number of hit albums and singles.

But, having been absent from the music scene for a number of years, a new generation of fans is only just realising the pair's celebrity links - though many are confusing Mungo Jerry with an actual person, when in fact, it was the name of the band, formed and fronted by Ray Dorset, who is the only person perhaps deserving of the title.

"I did not know that Tulisa Contostavlos’ dad was the keyboard player in Mungo Jerry," said one fan on social media.” “How have I only just realised that Mungo Jerry is Tulisa (N-Dubz) Dad?", said another, slightly inaccurately.

Meanwhile, Tulisa continues to attract a lot of attention through her appearances in the Australian jungle, alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, wife of footballer Wayne, and Danny Jones, of McFly fame.