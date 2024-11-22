Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irene Roozbayani, who worked with the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, was only diagnosed with cancer in April of this year.

Influencer and make-up artist Irene Roozbayani has tragically passed away from stage 4 bowel cancer at the age of 41. Irene, who was from South Shields, Tyne and Wear, died on November 7.

A tribute to Irene Roozbayani was posted on her Instagram which read: “Our darling Irene has gained her wings.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Irene passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by her loved ones.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Irene’s journey, she loved each one of you and would appreciate all of the love.

“Funeral arrangements will be posted on this page once confirmed.”

“Seelp tight Roosy , we love you.”

Make-up artist Irene Roozbayani dies after battle with bowel cancer | Irene Roozbayani /Instagram

On November 14, 2024, an update was posted regarding Irene Roozbayani’s funeral arrangements and it read: “In Loving Memory of Irene Roozbayani

“Please join us to honour Irene’s memory and to say our farewells.

“Funeral Service:

Date: 26th November 2024

Time: 12:00

Location: Newcastle WEst Road Crematorium, East Chapel, NE5 2JL.

“We kindly ask for family flowers only, instead please make a donation to the Marie Curie hospice Elswick where Irene spent her final days, you will be able to make cash donations on the day.

The family then shared details of Irene Roozbayani’s wake and finished the update with these words: “Thank you for being part of Irene’s life and for honouring her memory with us, Irene will be deeply missed, but she lives on in our hearts and memories forever.”

Irene Roozbayani moved to South Shields at the age of five and was born in Scotland to Iranian parents. She worked for MAC before working at Charlotte Tilbury at Fenwick in Newcastle,