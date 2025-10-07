Harry Potter star Emma Watson was spotted wearing a diamond ring at Paris Fashion Week - sparking marriage rumours.

The actress, 35, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, was wearing an impressive, vintage-style sparkler on her ring finger containing a large diamond. She seemed unusually keen to spend time in front of the cameras outside the Miu Miu show at the Palais d'lena.

Her boyfriend is Kieran Brown, whom she met while studying for her part-time master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University, where he is pursuing a PHD.

It's thought that they've been going out for more than a year. Last month, Emma described the societal pressure to marry as a 'violence and cruelty' against women.

But she added of marriage on the podcast with Jay Shetty: “I hope it happens to me, but I don't feel entitled to it. It will either be part of my purpose here and my destiny, or it won't.”

She spoke about her views on marriage and pushed back against the expectation that it should happen on a deadline. She told Shetty: "I'm just so happy not to be divorced yet. Like that sounds like a really negative answer, but I think that we're being pressured and forced into this thing that I believe is a kind of miracle."

The "Harry Potter" actor said that this social pressure is "the least romantic thing I can possibly think of." Had she tried to marry when she was younger, she added, "it would have been carnage." "I just didn't know myself well enough yet. I didn't have a clear enough idea of what my purpose, my vision, like how I was going to be of service. I didn't know where I really felt like I needed to be," Watson said.

She added that it's unfair to tie a person's self-worth to their marital status. Pressuring people to marry too soon ignores how much work is required to build a lasting relationship, she said. It has not been verified as to why Watson was wearing the ring, and if she has got engaged. There have been no verified reports that she got married.