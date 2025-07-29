Actor Alon Aboutboul reportedly collapsed after feeling unwell following a swim at a beach.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul has died at the age of 60, he reportedly was feeling unwell after going swimming at a beach and collapsed. Despite paramedics attempting CPR for him for over an hour, he was declared dead. He reportedly died at a beach near Neve Yam and Bonim beach in Israel.

Actor Alon Aboutboul was father to four children and was in a relationship with Shir Bilya, he starred in films such as Two Fingers from Sidon and One of Our Own. According to Ynet, a beachgoer said: "It happened in an instant. He went into the water and everything seemed perfectly fine. After a few minutes, he suddenly came out of the water, approached people and said he wasn't feeling well, and then they called for help."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone was really scared, he came out of the water and collapsed on the beach. Everyone wanted to help, and they recognized who it was when he came out of the water. This is a terrible tragedy here this morning, everyone here is in a big shock.

Actor Alon Aboutboul dies after collpasing at a beach. He is pictured at the premiere of FX's "Snowfall" Season 2 at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 on July 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Miki Zohar, Israeli Culture and Sports Minister, paid tribute to Alon on X and said: “I was deeply pained to hear of his sudden death. Last night I watched an interview with him, where he talked about filming a movie he recently participated in, and the passion for the profession that radiated from him was evident after so many years in the field.”

Miki Zohar also said: “Alon was an Ophir Award and Television Academy Award winner, and over the years portrayed a wide range of characters that brought depth and emotion to, which left a profound mark on Israeli culture. May his memory be blessed.”