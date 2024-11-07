Succession actor Kieran Culkin, 42 and brother of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin spoke about the pain of losing his sister in a recent TV interview.

Succession star Kieran Culkin addressed how he is still coming to terms with losing his sister in a tragic accident on CBS Sunday Morning. Kieran Culkin’s sister Dakota was only 29 when she died after she was hit by a car in Los Angeles back in 2008.

In the interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Kieran Culkin said: “Losing one of my favorite people in the world, it doesn't get better,” Kieran Culkin also said that“It doesn't get easier, but you get used to it."

Succession actor Kieran Culkin has opened up about the tragic loss of his sister Dakota | Getty Images for SCAD

When Kieran Culkin was playing the role of Roman Roy in the hit show Succession, he recalled how his character reminded him of his late sister Dakota which helped keep her memory alive. He revealed that "After a couple seasons, I realized there was some stuff that Roman did that I was like, 'Oh, that's my sister,’ ” he explained. “‘That was her sense of humor.' She could find exactly what the right thing to make fun of you was that would get to you, but be really funny and make the room laugh. That was her."

How and when did Dakota Culkin die?

According to People magazine, “Dakota worked on the opposite side of the camera as an art production assistant on the 2009 supernatural thriller Lost Soul. Dakota was 29 when she was struck by a car while crossing the street in Marina del Rey, Calif., in 2008.”

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song paid tribute to Dakota Culkin when they became parents in 2021, they named their son Dakota after his late sister.

When it comes to the Culkin family, as well as Succession actor Kieran Culkin, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and their late sister Dakota Culkin, there is also Rory Culkin, Quinn Culkin, Shane Culkin and Christian Culkin. The Culkin siblings' also have a half sister called Jennifer Adamson.